The debate over masks today is a lot like the decades-long fight to mandate seat belts

(CNN) Buckling up is second nature for most Americans. It took us over 60 years to get to that point, though.

The US doesn't have 60-plus years to get Americans on board with the latest novel safety feature -- masks.

Both are touted as essential safety measures to prevent people from dying. Both are minor accessories that, when first introduced, drew opposition from a vocal few who felt they were too restrictive.

But seat belts have succeeded . Yes, it took decades of jumping legislative hurdles, an effective and catchy campaign ("Click it or ticket") and the eventual buy-in from carmakers to make them a reflexive part of driving.

Today, the same arguments against seat belts are being used to oppose masks.