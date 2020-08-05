Texas scientist and mother of two killed during her regular morning run

(CNN) A 43-year-old scientist and mother of two was found dead near a creek in Plano, Texas, on Saturday morning after going out for her regular morning run, police said.

Sarmistha Sen had gotten up early for a run and at some point in time came across her attacker, according to Plano Police Department public information officer David Tilley.

Less than two hours later, a witness saw what she believed was a body about 20 to 25 feet below near the creek. Police were called to the scene and discovered Sen's body.

Her death is being classified as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing. A person of interest is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center for a burglary that happened nearby, according to a press release from Plano Police Department.

Sen was an avid runner and liked to wake early and jog around Plano's Chisholm Trail every morning, according to a CaringBridge site set up by her family, her husband, Roy Arindam, confirmed to CNN. The site said that she was "brutally killed by a stranger for no apparent reason."

