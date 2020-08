Oprah sends 500 CEOs and leaders copies of 'Caste,' which compares America's racial hierarchy to India and Nazi Germany

(CNN) Oprah says her latest book club pick "might well save us." So the media mogul is sending 500 copies to the nation's governors, mayors, CEOs and college professors.

The book is "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist Isabel Wilkerson. Oprah announced on Tuesday that it was her latest selection for her long-running book club -- and that it was the most important one yet.

"This is a book for all of humanity and it is necessary for people who are leaders in our country to understand the origins of our discontent and what caste really means," she said on " CBS This Morning ," adding that she was sending the book to leaders across the nation.

"Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" examines race in the United States as a social hierarchy, with African Americans confined to the bottom. The book defines racism in the country as an American caste system, comparing it to social hierarchical systems in India and Nazi Germany.

"Caste and race are neither synonymous nor mutually exclusive. They can and do coexist in the same culture and serve to reinforce each other," Wilkerson wrote in an essay for The New York Times Magazine , adapted from her book. "Race, in the United States, is the visible agent of the unseen force of caste. Caste is the bones, race the skin."

