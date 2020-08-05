Over 100 students quarantined in Mississippi school district after several individuals tested positive for Covid-19

(CNN) Several students in the Corinth School District in Mississippi have been infected with Covid-19 a little over a week after in-person classes resumed.

Taylor Coombs, spokesperson for the Corinth School District, told CNN that six students and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Coombs, 116 students that have been considered in "close contact" of a positive case have been sent home to quarantine for 14 days.

The student population in the district is 2700.

The Corinth School District told parents in a letter posted on Facebook Wednesday that an individual from Corinth Middle School tested positive as well as an employee at Corinth Elementary School. The letter said the school has done contact tracing and is asking anyone who had contact with the individuals to quarantine for 14 days.

While in quarantine, children cannot attend school or any activities, the letter said.

