Best friends, married for 35 years, die from coronavirus just 11 days apart

(CNN) Keith and Gwendolyn Robinson, of California, were just like Noah and Allie from the famous Nicholas Sparks romance novel-turned-movie "The Notebook," according to their son.

The only difference is they didn't pass away in the same while bed holding hands, Delon Adams told CNN, referring to the last few minutes of the 2004 romantic drama. The Robinsons, who were married 35 years, died 11 days apart after battling coronavirus.

The couple, of Vallejo, California, were best friends who met in high school, Adams said. They were avid Bay Area sports fans, were near and dear to their community and loved to kiss.

Adams said his parents did everything together, and their bond rubbed off on everyone they were around.

"This is a true love bird story," Adams said. "They showed me how to care, how to love."

