FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at YouTube celebrity Jake Paul's home

(CNN) A law enforcement official confirms to CNN that FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at the Calabasas, California, home of YouTube celebrity Jake Paul Wednesday.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Laura Eimiller tells CNN the search is in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The affidavit in support of the warrant has been sealed by a judge and the FBI is prohibited from commenting on the nature of the investigation. Eimiller tells CNN no arrests are planned.

CNN has reached out to reps for Paul for comment.

Arizona charges dismissed

Read More