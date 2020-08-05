High school student forced to take off Black Lives Matter mask at graduation ceremony, family says

(CNN) A Black student was forced to take off his Black Lives Matter face mask in order to graduate, his family says.

Dean Holmes, a student at York Catholic High School in York, Pennsylvania, put on a Black Lives Matter mask under his face shield at his July 28 graduation ceremony.

As students lined up before the ceremony started, the school's principal pulled him away in front of other students and told him to take off the mask, Holmes told CNN.

Holmes had previously been told by another school official to take the mask off, so he eventually relented for fear to not being able to walk across the stage, he said.

"I was so mad. I was shaking during the graduation, tapping my leg on edge...when it was over, I couldn't believe it," said Holmes.

