A grandmother played 'Auld Lang Syne' on a piano surrounded by rubble from the Beirut explosion

(CNN) Chaos would be an understatement to describe the scene at May Abboud Melki's house in Beirut on Wednesday evening. Furniture was strewn about, the walls punctured with holes, glass and debris all over the floor.

But for a few minutes, the world paused and things seemed peaceful as the 79-year-old played "Auld Lang Syne" on the only item seemingly left unscathed -- her beloved piano.

Thankfully, the grandmother wasn't home during Tuesday's massive explosion that killed at least 135 people and injured 5,000. Her husband was also not home, but his store was destroyed, according to their granddaughter May-Lee Melki.

Neither were injured in the blast.

When they returned on Wednesday, however, they were devastated to see that the home that they had lived in for 60 years was in shambles.

Read More