Almost 100 people in Ohio were infected with coronavirus after man attended church service

(CNN) A man with Covid-19 went to church in mid-June, then 91 other people got sick, including 53 who were at the service, according to Ohio's governor.

"It spread like wildfire, wildfire. Very, very scary," Gov. MIke De Wine said Tuesday. "We know that our faith-based leaders want nothing more than to protect those who come to worship."

To illustrate how one infected person can spread the virus, state health officials released a color graphic showing how the cases radiated to some who weren't even at the service.

DeWine urged people attending religious services to wear masks. He had mandated wearing face coverings for people 10 and older on July 22. On Wednesday, he ordered children in schools to wear masks, with a few exceptions.

The governor said he was going to send letters to churches, mosques and synagogues to share important health information.

