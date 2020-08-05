Covid-19 rates are significantly higher among minority children and those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, study finds

(CNN) Covid-19 rates are significantly higher among minority children and those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, according to a new study.

The study of 1,000 patients tested at a Children's National Covid-19 testing site in Washington D.C. found that just 7.3% of White children tested positive for coronavirus, in contrast to 30% of Black children and 46.4% of Hispanic children.

Three times as many Black children reported known exposure to the virus as White children, the researchers reported in the journal Pediatrics Wednesday.

Dr. Monika Goyal of Children's National Hospital and colleagues used test data taken between March 21 and April 28.

The testing site was available through physician referral to people aged 22 and under, who had mild coronavirus symptoms, known exposure, high-risk status or required testing for work. Basic demographic information was collected for all patients. The team used survey data to estimate family income quartiles based on home addresses.

