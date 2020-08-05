Turkish women rally against domestic violence as ruling party contemplates leaving key rights treaty

(CNN) Women poured into rallies across Turkey on Wednesday over fears of Ankara's potential withdrawal from a European treaty on gender-based violence.

Chanting their support for the treaty, women chanted, "The choice is ours, the decision is ours, the night is ours, the street are ours."

In recent weeks, the Council of Europe Convention on combating and preventing violence against women has stirred public debate. The agreement is commonly known as the Istanbul Convention, after being signed in the Turkish megacity in May 2011.

Women at the rallies Wednesday held posters reading, "The istanbul Convention is born out of women's blood," and "We will not allow femicides."

Women chant slogans and wave signs during the demonstration in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The heated public discussions come amid an increase in the country's domestic violence cases over the past few months.

