Nowadays, it’s essential to have loungewear sets you adore. Long gone are the days where you throw on any old thing to sit around the house. With so many still working from home and now maybe even going to school from home, it’s time to treat yourself to actually putting on a new outfit every morning like you used to. After all, just because you’re home doesn’t mean you can’t feel cute.

Over the past few months, we’ve scoured Amazon for so many items to make our space more comfortable, from kitchen gadgets to everything you’d need for a new home office, so now is the perfect time to also invest in loungewear that makes you feel good if you haven’t yet.

Luckily for us, Amazon has some amazing loungewear sets and individual pieces that won’t break the bank. We’ve rounded up our favorite top-rated picks all for under $30. Check out the list below and decide which pieces are necessary for your daily routine.

Asvivid Tie-Dye Printed Ruffle Lounge Set (starting at $15.98; amazon.com)

Asvivid Tie-Dye Printed Ruffle Lounge Set

Skip the DIY stress and get this adorable tie-dye set. Choose from short-sleeve, long-sleeve or off-the-shoulder styles in tie-dye, florals or leopard print.

Latuza V-Neck Sleepwear Short-Sleeve Pajama Set (starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

Latuza V-Neck Sleepwear Short-Sleeve Pajama Set

Reviewers love this pajama set for its roomy fit and extreme comfort. This set is simplistic enough to not look like nightwear. Try wearing each piece separately to make the most of your buy. Also, it goes up to a 4XL.

U.S. Polo Assn. Women’s 2-Piece Shirt and Sweatpants (starting at $19.49; amazon.com)

U.S. Polo Assn. Women's 2-Piece Shirt and Sweatpants

This duo of sweatpants with an elastic waist and cuffed ankles plus a racerback tank with pretty lace detailing on the back is everything we need in a loungewear set.

Bebe Lounge Top With Pajama Shorts (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Bebe Lounge Top With Pajama Shorts

Ideal for lounging around in hot weather, this set comes with a tank with buttons down the front and an ultra comfy boxerlike short.

DIDK Women’s Cute Cartoon Print Tee and Shorts Pajama Set (starting at $18.99; amazon.com)

DIDK Women's Cute Cartoon Print Tee and Shorts Pajama Set

Available in so many different prints — from avocados and a husky dog to tie-dye and peaches — this set comes with a simple T-shirt and matching pair of shorts, both with a super sweet ruffle along the edges.

Ekouaer Women’s Capri Pajama Set (starting at $7.49; amazon.com)

Ekouaer Women's Capri Pajama Set

For a little romance in your loungewear, this extremely chic set comes with lace detailing on the shoulders and hem of the capri pants.

PrettyGarden Women’s Elastic Waist Stretchy Jumpsuit (starting at $28.59; amazon.com)

PrettyGarden Women's Elastic Waist Stretchy Jumpsuit

Ever heard of a loungewear jumpsuit? Well, now you have. This incredibly soft jumpsuit can go from your home to the grocery store to (eventually, once it’s safe) a dinner with friends.

In’Voland Plus-Size Loungewear Set ($27.99; amazon.com)

In'Voland Plus-Size Loungewear Set

Available up to a size 22, this easy set comes with shorts and a T-shirt that you could feasibly wear with jeans once it’s safe to be social again.

Ekouaer Women’s Pajama Set ($24.99; amazon.com)

Ekouaer Women's Pajama Set

Truly ideal for lounging around the house — and especially so if you live in a warm climate — this set comes with a button-down, short-sleeve shirt and shorts. Plus, it’s available in 14 different colorways.

Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Camisole, 4-Pack ($24.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Camisole, 4-Pack

Nothing beats the versatility of a good cami. This four-pack is ideal because you can throw on a new one for nearly each day of the workweek.

ZerdOcean Women’s Plus-Size Leggings ($7.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

ZerdOcean Women's Plus-Size Leggings

With a size range from 1XL to 4XL, these ultra-comfy leggings feature an elastic waist and breathability that reviewers love. Some have complained that the white versions are quite sheer, so stick to the darker-colored solids for now.

Fruit of the Loom Cotton Pullover Sport Bra, 3-Pack (starting at $12.50; amazon.com)

Fruit of the Loom Cotton Pullover Sport Bra, 3-Pack

Real bras are out and sports bras are in. This three-pack is a simple bra alternative when you want to relax without all the fuss.

Boao Basic Crop Tank Top, 4-Pack (starting at $26.99; amazon.com)

Boao Basic Crop Tank Top, 4-Pack

This racerback tank is an upgrade of a traditional tank top, and reviewers rave about how high-quality it feels. It comes in a variety of color assortments, meaning you’ll have a new one to suit any loungewear look.

Gadewake Casual Colorblock Long-Sleeve Pocket Top (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Gadewake Casual Colorblock Long-Sleeve Pocket Top

A cozy sweatshirt transitions well from a hot summer day with the air blasting to a chilly winter day. The pockets on this one are an added bonus.

Bestisun Long-Sleeve Workout Shirt (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Bestisun Long-Sleeve Workout Shirt

Get you a shirt that transitions perfectly from yoga to lounging around. Reviewers love the cute design, the cozy fabric and that it fits longer on the torso than your typical crop top.

Lavento Women’s Camisole Crop Top With Built-In Bra (starting at $13.99; amazon.com)

Lavento Women's Camisole Crop Top With Built-In Bra

Available in 21 colors with a built-in bra and adjustable shoulder straps, this is a great option for everyday wear.

Hanes Women’s Nano T-Shirt (starting at $5.10; amazon.com)

Hanes Women's Nano T-Shirt

You can never have enough plain white T-shirts.

Grace Karin Open-Front Cardigan Sweater (starting at $22.99; amazon.com)

Grace Karin Open-Front Cardigan Sweater

What would we do without a simple, cozy cardigan? The black one is calling our name, but it’s also available in 36 additional colors to choose from.

NY Threads Women’s Fleece Robe (starting at $16.99; amazon.com)

NY Threads Women's Fleece Robe

There’s something so special about a warm and fuzzy robe. This top-rated option is loved for its great quality yet affordable price tag.

Mignon Cromwell Floral Bridesmaids Robe (starting at $10.99; amazon.com)

Mignon Cromwell Floral Bridesmaids Robe

Sometimes you want a robe that’s more about style than comfort. Although meant to be a bridal robe, this satin number will make you feel chic and sophisticated.

Ekouaer V-Neck Loungewear Nightgown (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Ekouaer V-Neck Loungewear Nightgown

Even at home, we should be able to throw on a dress and call it a day. This sleep shirt will make you feel like you look good for whatever your day throws at you.

Loving People Loose Fit Jumpsuit (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Loving People Loose Fit Jumpsuit

This loose-fit jumpsuit is suitable for every body type. Just throw it on over a sports bra or cami and you’re ready for a cute, casual day lounging with friends and family.

Baleaf Casual Jersey Cotton Shorts ($22.99; amazon.com)

Baleaf Casual Jersey Cotton Shorts

We’ve been obsessing over cotton shorts. They’re basically equivalent to sweatpants for a hot summer day.

Colorfulkoala Women’s High-Waisted Yoga Shorts With Pockets (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Colorfulkoala Women's High-Waisted Yoga Shorts With Pockets

Yoga shorts are now a loungewear essential. These are well known to be super stretchy and stay in place without bulging or drooping.

CRZ Yoga Women’s High-Waist Tight Yoga Pants (starting at $24; amazon.com)

CRZ Yoga Women's High Waist Tight Yoga Pants

We’ve waxed poetic about just how much we love these leggings, but really… they’re fantastic. You can check out a few of our other favorite Amazon leggings here.

Esstive Women’s Ultra Soft Fleece Casual Jogger Pants (starting at $20; amazon.com)

Esstive Women's Ultra Soft Fleece Casual Jogger Pants

A good pair of drawstring sweatpants is a quick option for any loungewear look. These are available in 27 different colors, and even have both front and back pockets.

90 Degree by Reflex High-Waist Power Flex Leggings (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

90 Degree By Reflex High-Waist Power Flex Leggings

These yoga pants have a 4.3-star rating and more than 12,000 reviews. That’s all the explanation you need to give these a try, especially with a price that’s far lower than its competitors’.

Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant (starting at $7.49; amazon.com)

Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpant

If you’re looking for a straight-leg sweatpant, these are for you. From afar, it might even look like you’re wearing real trousers.

Halluci Crossband Soft Plush Fleece House Slippers ($23.99; amazon.com)

Halluci Crossband Soft Plush Fleece House Slippers

We’ve been seeing these slippers everywhere this year. Reviewers love the fur quality and comfy fit for wearing around the house.

Zando Warm Super Soft Plush Slipper Sock ($12.99; amazon.com)

Zando Warm Super Soft Plush Slipper Sock

Imagine being cuddled up with a good book wearing super fuzzy socks. This five-pack is an amazing option to turn your dream into a reality.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.