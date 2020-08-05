If you’ve yet to get in on the air fryer craze, now’s your chance: The Cosori Air Fryer Max XL is on sale for one day and one day only at Amazon. Whether you’re reheating last night’s fries or crisping up some chicken wings, this air fryer does it all, with up to 85% less fat than frying food the traditional way.

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL, 5.8 quart ($67.49; originally $89.99, amazon.com)

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL PHOTO: Amazon

This sleek-looking 5.8-quart air fryer, sized perfectly for cooking for up to five people, is one that you’ll be happy to keep out on your countertop. It’s super-easy to use, thanks to clear setting recommendations and adjustable temperature control that lets you dial in on the specific temperature you want (a plus for those who don’t want all the presets or app-related fuss of Cosori’s digital model).

It’s designed cleverly, too: For example, its square basket has more useful surface area than other brands’ circular baskets. Plus, it’s not just for frying: Home cooks use this appliance for quickly whipping up juicy hamburgers and chicken breasts, too.

Not to mention, clean up is a cinch; just take out the basket and pop in in the dishwasher. For a little extra inspiration, it comes with a recipe booklet of 30 recipes that includes ideas like pesto grilled fish, Nutella cookies and “fried” dill pickles.

