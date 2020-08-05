While many people are opting not to travel right now, there are plenty who still must hit the road — or take to the skies — for business or personal reasons. And Away, Instagram’s favorite suitcase brand, is hoping to make the journey that much safer for those who aren’t staying put. The brand introduced the limited-edition Travel Wellness Kit, featuring an easy-to-carry-on collection of essentials, on Wednesday.

Away Travel Wellness Kit ($65; away.com)

Included in the kit are a travel-size hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, soap leaves (which dissolve in water) and an Away x Gir reusable silicone mask with five filters. Everything fits inside the pint-size Mini, a tiny (and, frankly, adorable) version of the brand’s famed hardside suitcase that essentially acts as a dopp kit, available in either navy blue or asphalt gray. It’s small enough to easily fit in any purse, backpack, suitcase or other carry-on.

As part of this release, Away will also be making a donation of Gir masks to New York-based organization God’s Love We Deliver, which serves local communities in the tri-state area.

The only downside? The kit is already sold out in both colors. When it’s in stock, however, it retails for $65. Considering how popular this Travel Wellness Kit has proven to be, we’re willing to bet that Away will restock in the near future; keep an eye on this post for updates to ensure you’re prepared for your next trip.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.