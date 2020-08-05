Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe tests positive for Covid-19 after house arrest order

Bogota (CNN) Former Colombian President, Álvaro Uribe has tested positive for coronavirus, just one day after the country's Supreme Court issued a house arrest order for him.

"President Álvaro Uribe has tested positive for Covid-19. However, his state of health is optimal, he has not presented any major symptoms, or any respiratory difficulties," Gabriel Velasco, senator and spokesman for the Democratic Center party, said Wednesday.

The former President, who is currently a senator in Colombia, was ordered to be put under house arrest on Tuesday, in relation to a case investigating alleged witness tampering.

The case dates back to 2012, when Uribe alleged that opposition congressman Ivan Cepeda was orchestrating an effort to link him to far-right militant groups, spurring an investigation into both politicians. In 2018, the Supreme Court cleared Cepeda -- but said that it was investigating Uribe for similar tampering practices.

Uribe has always denied the accusations. On Tuesday, the former president reacted on Twitter before the court order was made public, saying house arrest "causes huge sadness to my wife, my family and to Colombians who still believe that I have done something good for my country."

