A lottery prize winner got her check from a robot. Because, pandemic

(CNN) Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, claiming your millions in the Canadian lottery just became much more unexpected.

For the first time in Quebec's lottery history, a winner was handed a $6 million check from a life-sized robot built by college students, according to lottery officials

After 25 years of playing the same lucky numbers, Guylaine Desjardins, a resident of Laurentides, won the July 1 Lotto 6/49 drawing. The new multimillionaire bought the lottery ticket at her workplace using the numbers 1, 12, 27, 30, 34, 49 and bonus number 35.

It took Desjardins several days to even realize she was holding on to a $6 million winning ticket, according to a news release from Loto-Quebec.

"Wait, let me go get my glasses!" she told lottery officials, when she realized she won.