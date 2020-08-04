NYC party boat owners arrested after their cruise was busted with more than 170 guests on board

(CNN) A riverboat party attended by more than 170 people in New York over the weekend violated state and city emergency orders, according to the New York City Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies on Saturday intercepted the Liberty Belle at Manhattan's Pier 36 on the East River and arrested the owners for an illegal party, the sheriff's office said on Twitter . Authorities also accused the boat operators of serving alcohol without a liquor license.

Boat operators Ronny Vargas and Alex Sauzo were issued appearance tickets for warehousing without a permit, operating an unlicensed bottle club and bar and for prohibited acts during a local state of emergency, according to a report from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Joseph Fucito told CNN that in addition to serving alcohol without a license, the boat owners also violated New York City's emergency order, which prohibits establishments from serving alcohol indoors.

Vargas and Sauzo could not be immediately reached for comment.

