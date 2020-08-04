Ice cream made with liquor is now legal in New York, because sure, why not

New York (CNN) The people love ice cream. The people also love liquor.

And so, by the power vested in Gov. Andrew Cuomo by the state of New York, liquor-infused ice cream is now legal in the Empire State.

The governor signed legislation Monday authorizing the manufacture and sale of liquor-infused frozen desserts. The measure is intended to help the state's dairy workers, liquor producers, restaurants and retailers meet an "increasing consumer demand" for alcoholic ice cream, the governor's office said in a news release

"The craft beverage industry has experienced explosive growth in New York and with that comes a responsibility to advance regulations that help ensure long-term viability, protect consumers and provide farmers with opportunities to increase their business," Cuomo said in a statement.

Read More