This 8-year-old is leaving a 'Helping Footprint' on his South Carolina community

(CNN) A young boy in Conway, South Carolina, is making a big difference in his community, one act of kindness at a time.

Feeding the hungry and mowing lawns for busy first responders and single mothers are just a few of the ways Greyson Winfield is making a positive impact.

With the help of his parents, the 8-year-old started an organization called Helping Footprint -- which collects donations that are then used to buy gift cards for food or to help pay bills for area families. The son of two former firefighters has grown up around acts of service, which inspired him to do his part in his community -- and work toward becoming a man like President John F. Kennedy, said Greyson.

Greyson wants to be a Navy SEAL because "helping others is the right thing to do. Also, JFK was in the Navy before becoming president and I want to follow his lead," he said.

Greyson, left, volunteers with his brother Garrett.

Although he's still much too young to be a SEAL, Greyson is already doing what he can as a fourth grader. He started Helping Footprint in hopes of making the world a better place, he said.

Read More