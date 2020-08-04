Man charged with shooting at an employee after being asked to wear a mask in a Pennsylvania cigar shop, police say

(CNN) A Pennsylvania man is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide after he allegedly shot at an employee of a cigar shop who asked him to wear a mask.

Staff at the shop told Zaborowski that he needed to wear a mask inside the store or could have his order taken curbside, according to the affidavit .

"Zaborowski became irate, grabbed two cigars from a shelf and exited without paying," the affidavit says.

Adam Zaborowski, 35, was arrested on attempted murder charges for firing shots at a cigar shop employee who asked him to wear a mask.

A store employee followed him to the parking lot to retrieve the merchandise, according to the affidavit. Zaborowski fired a gun in the air before firing two rounds at the employee, according to affidavit. A patron was sitting behind the employee as the rounds were fired, according to the affidavit.

Read More