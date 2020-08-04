One dead, four others injured in Los Angeles mansion party shooting

Los Angeles (CNN) A mansion party on Los Angeles' famed Mulholland Drive on Monday turned deadly when someone opened fire, killing a 35-year-old woman and injuring several others, police said Tuesday.

At around 7 p.m. local time on Monday, LA news helicopters caught images of more than 100 people gathering at the rented mega mansion -- some inside, poolside and others on various balconies overlooking the back yard.

Neighbors complained about noise and parked cars obstructing the roadway outside the rental home, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials. That prompted police to make their first visit to the home Monday evening.

"For us that was the primary concern at the time, to make sure nobody gets killed on the streets," Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Chris Ramirez told CNN.

