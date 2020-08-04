She packed her bags, quit her job in law enforcement and moved to Mexico after George Floyd's death

"Watching that video -- my heart broke and sank all at the same time," Brown says. "That video served as my final confirmation that I was doing the best thing for my life by departing the United States of America permanently."

It's a phenomenon dubbed 'Blaxit'

While there are no official statistics on how many have left the country, Black people have turned to social media to get insight from those who've relocated, especially to African and Caribbean nations, where some say they feel safer as part of a majority.

For Brown, following her heart and living without fear of racism meant moving to the resort town 1,200 miles from the city she'd worked as a detention officer since 2004.

She visited Mexico several times before she decided to relocate to the nation the State Department says is home to 1.5 million US citizens . That number includes US-born children who've returned with their Mexican parents, American retirees and digital nomads.

She calls the move the best decision she's ever made. While Mexico is not perfect and has its own problems, she says, she's never encountered any racism in the tourist destination made famous by the 1960s film, "The Night of the Iguana."

"They value me as a person. My complexion feels like added value to me here and I am not afraid of the police. Can you imagine saying that?" Brown says. "I walk by police with guns in Puerto Vallarta, they smile and wave. No fear."