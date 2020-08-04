Buildings as far away as 10 kilometers from the site of the explosion were damaged. Shards of glass filled the thoroughfares, and street lights were extinguished by its force.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 2,7500 wounded, the health minister said, and the city's residents rushed to hospitals to donate blood.

"I was on the veranda when the entire neighborhood shook left and right," Bane Fakih, a filmmaker who lives on the western tip of the city, told CNN. "It was very intense. I've never felt fear like this."