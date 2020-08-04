Penis microbes may contribute to a common yet serious vaginal infection, study finds

Photos: In photos: Love during lockdown A couple pose for photos at the Pushi wedding photography studio in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, on April 15. People in Wuhan have restarted wedding preparations as the coronavirus outbreak there appears to be waning. Hide Caption 1 of 37

A couple kisses after their wedding ceremony, which included only witnesses, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 3.

Newlyweds sign a marriage registration form at the Tagansky registry office in Moscow on April 10.

Martin Garret and Dr. Brecken Armstrong, an emergency room physician, embrace after being married in a small ceremony in Altadena, California, on April 4. The couple were supposed to get married in Greece, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, their plans changed.

Octavianus Kristianto puts a ring on his new bride, Elma Divani, during their wedding ceremony in Pamulang, Indonesia, on June 19. They were wearing latex gloves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Becky Brown chats with her mom via video at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Lansing, Michigan, before her wedding ceremony on March 23. She and groom Mike Brown decided to marry that evening after Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order was issued in the morning, foregoing a ceremony with 120-guests that had been planned for March 28. Her parents dressed up and watched via social media.