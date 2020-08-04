London (CNN) A Lithuanian man who disappeared in Britain almost five years ago and became the subject of a murder inquiry has been found living in dense undergrowth.

Ricardas Puisys was last seen on Saturday, September 26 2015 while working for a fruit and vegetable producer in Cambridgeshire, eastern England.

Concerns were raised when the then 35-year-old failed to turn up for work the following Monday. By the November of that year, a murder investigation was launched.

But on Monday, police revealed that the "complete mystery" had been solved after Puisys was found living in wooded area in the town of Wisbech.

He was "very well concealed" after deliberately hiding and not speaking with anyone "for some time," police said.

Read More