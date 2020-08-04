The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of those annual events that fans of the department store just can’t miss. Year after year, it features downright amazing discounts on the best clothing, beauty, home and designer items on the market for fall, fashion’s most anticipated season.

This year, the sale officially runs from August 19 through August 30, though some Nordstrom card members can access the sale as early as August 4, with all card holders able to shop ahead of the public on August 13.

Luckily, Nordstrom has released a preview of all the items that will be on sale during the event, so you can set your plan of attack no matter when you’re able to shop. Browse the preview now, and save your most wanted items to a wish list so that you’re ready to purchase when the event goes live for you.

The event features bestsellers from major brands like Ugg, Patagonia, Longchamp, Adidas, Spanx, Madewell and so much more. Since it can be a bit overwhelming to work your way through the thousands of products included in the highly anticipated event, we’ve made it easy for you by rounding up our top picks below.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($64.90, originally $98.00; nordstrom.com)

Upgrade your fall wardrobe with these bestselling faux leather leggings, featuring an in-office look with a work-from-home feel.

Ugg Fluffette Slipper ($59.90, originally $89.95; nordstrom.com)

You may never wear real shoes again after trying these plush slippers from Ugg.

Patagonia Radalie Water-Repellent Thermogreen-Insulated Jacket ($111.90, originally $159; nordstrom.com)

Gear up for upcoming colder seasons with this versatile, water-repellent Patagonia jacket that’s made with recycled Thermogreen insulation.

Adidas Swift Run Sneaker ($49.90, originally $85; nordstrom.com)

Take this ultra low price as a sign to officially take up jogging this season.

Free People Afterglow Mock Neck Top ($84.90, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

Known for a comfy yet trendy oversize look, Free People’s slouchy mock neck sweater is perfect for fall.

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Pola Studded Chelsea Bootie ($94.90, originally $178.95; nordstrom.com)

The gold and pearl accents give these Chelsea booties a sophisticated, stylish twist.

True & Co True Body V-Neck Bralette ($29.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com)

Reviewers love this light, seamless and smooth bralette as an alternative to an everyday bra. It’s ideal for those who have eschewed underwire when they were working from home in previous months.

Steve Madden Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule ($49.90, originally $89.95; nordstrom.com)

Available in five colors, this mule, featuring a gold chain accent, adds a luxe finish to any look.

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote ($119.90, originally $195; nordstrom.com)

This expandable tote, available in four fall-ready colors, can certainly accommodate whatever you have to carry each day.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan ($65.90, originally $114; nordstrom.com)

You’ll never want to part from this cardigan that’s simple enough to pair with anything and cozy enough to lounge around in.

Allsaints Tierny 2-Piece Sweater & Slipdress ($189.90, originally $290; nordstrom.com)

This is the ultimate versatile look — wear this two-piece sweater and slip as a sleek layered look or as separates.

Levi’s Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans ($63.90, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

A solid cropped straight leg jean is a wardrobe staple to dress up or down. This pair features Levi’s highest waist ever and a cool ripped knee accent.

Quay Australia Jezabell 53mm Glitter Aviator Blue Light-Blocking Glasses ($42.90, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Help protect your eyes of damage from staring at a screen all day with these chic blue light-blocking glasses.

Bony Levy 14K Gold Twisted Rope Hoop Earrings ($129.90, originally $175; nordstrom.com)

These elegant hoop earrings are a jewelry box must-have.

Adidas Stan Smith Low Top Sneaker ($47.90, originally $80; nordstrom.com)

Adidas’ iconic Stan Smith sneakers go with literally every outfit — and this is the lowest price we’ve seen for a pair in quite a while.

Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover ($83.90, originally $119; nordstrom.com)

This Patagonia quarter-zip pullover is so cozy you’ll want it in multiple colors.

Ray-Ban 51mm Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses ($99.90, originally $154; nordstrom.com)

Make a statement with these stylish hexagonal shades.

Polo Ralph Lauren 3-Pack Cotton Boxers (starting at $24.90, originally starting at $42.50; nordstrom.com)

There’s never a bad time to buy a new set of boxers, and this three-pack features comfortable three-panel construction and ring-spun cotton fabric for a soft feel.

Barbour Kensington Quilted Nylon Vest ($119.90, originally $180; nordstrom.com)

An olive or navy quilted vest is the quintessential layering piece to help you transition into fall and winter.

Boss Piket Tipped Collar Polo ($84.90, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

This polo is made to be both comfy and sophisticated, thanks to smooth knit cotton and a striking tipped collar.

Scotch & Soda Classic Fit Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt ($49.90, originally $89; nordstrom.com)

You can never have too many classic button-down shirts, and this one boasts a subtle micropattern that’s perfect for late summer evenings out.

Bonobos Summer Weight Slim Fit Stretch Chinos ($64.90, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Swap out your jeans for these lightweight chinos to dress up any look.

Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack ($49.90, originally $80; nordstrom.com)

Herschel Supply Co. makes high-quality backpacks that comfortably and conveniently carry your necessities. This classic black or gray pack is a no-brainer for back-to-school season.

Magnanni Carbon Leather Belt ($89.90, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

A good belt can make or break your outfit, and this one’s a classic.

Tissot T-Classic Gentleman Bracelet Watch, 40mm ($249.90, originally $375; nordstrom.com)

Show you mean business with this sophisticated Tissot watch, which features accurate Swiss movement and a clean, classy sunray dial.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle With Straw ($32.90, originally $49.95; nordstrom.com)

A large-capacity insulated bottle with a straw is perfect for keeping you hydrated in any situation, from a day around the house to your next adventure.

Slip Pure Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo ($125, $178 value; nordstrom.com)

Your hair and skin will thank you for swapping your cotton pillowcases for these silk ones, which claim to work wonders when it comes to keeping your hair and skin smooth.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($24.90, originally $39.50; nordstrom.com)

Get ready to cuddle up on the couch with this top-rated cozy throw blanket, available in 18 colors.

Serene House Ranger Travel Aromatherapy Diffuser ($14.90, originally $29.99; nordstrom.com)

Fill your home with the essential oil of your choice using this travel-size diffuser that can subtly sit on any surface.

Godinger Seville Wine Decanter ($45.90, originally $69.99; nordstrom.com)

Serve your favorite wine in this stylish decanter to make the experience all the more luxurious.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden ($79.90, originally $99.95; nordstrom.com)

No outdoor space? No problem. Grow your own herbs and vegetables indoors with this self-watering garden.

Smeg ‘50s Retro-Style 2-Slice Toaster ($171.90, originally $229.95; nordstrom.com)

Take your daily avocado toast up a notch with this stunning, retro-inspired toaster.

Nuna Rava Flame-Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat ($374.90, originally $499.95; nordstrom.com)

Don’t miss the deal on this car seat that reviewers hail as a must-buy for its comfort and easy installation.

Sperry Kids Saltwater Duck Boot ($39.90, originally $70; nordstrom.com)

Arm your child with everything they need to splash in puddles on rainy fall days with these weather-resistant boots.

Stokke Flexi Bath Foldable Baby Bath Tub With Temperature Plug & Infant Insert ($47.90, originally $64; nordstrom.com)

Make bathtime special for your little one with this foldable baby bathtub, suitable for newborns and kids through age 4.

Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair, Baby Set Cushion & Tray Set ($259.90, originally $349; nordstrom.com)

This adjustable wooden chair is made to be easily reconfigured for your child as they grow.

The North Face Moondoggy Water-Repellent Reversible Down Jacket ($77, originally $110; nordstrom.com)

A reversible, puffy down jacket is a necessity for any busy toddler about town in the fall and winter.

Nordstrom Baby Hooded Bunting ($29.90, originally $45; nordstrom.com)

How can you resist this plush bunting for a snuggly night with your baby?

Olaplex Bond Maintenance System Set ($84, $126 value; nordstrom.com)