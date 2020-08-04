If you’ve already blazed through your summer reading list, don’t fret. There are plenty of exciting new book releases coming in August, and believe us when we say you’re going to want to read each and every one. From Stephenie Meyer’s “Midnight Sun,” the highly anticipated fifth novel in the “Twilight” vampire series, to the suspenseful thriller “Three Perfect Liars” by international bestselling author Heidi Perks, this month, there’s something for everyone in every genre.

To help you decide what to read next, we’ve rounded up 20 of the more exciting new book releases coming in August, and you can shop them all on Amazon, starting at just $10. Whether you’re looking for a romantic comedy to read poolside or an inspiring memoir to dive into at the beach, these brand-new stories will keep you on the edge of your seat (or beach towel) while you soak up every last bit of summer.

Scroll down to peruse 20 of our favorite new book releases for August 2020 now. And if you’re strictly looking for a beach read, check out our roundup of those too.

One of the most anticipated book releases of the summer, “Midnight Sun” is the fifth companion novel in the “Twilight” series and already a No. 1 bestseller in its genre. Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s iconic love story is finally told through the eyes of Cullen, accompanied with details of his past and inner thoughts, and bound to captivate fans all over again.

This book follows Nahr, a young Palestinian refugee who ends up in jail in solitary confinement, and her journey there. Reflections of her past take readers through her ups and downs in love, her toughest moments of survival and her determined search for freedom. This is one masterfully written story you won’t be able to put down.

This thrilling and emotional depiction of family drama, friendship and trust will have you on the edge of your seat. When Liz, a nurse, is faced with treating her friend Jess’ daughter for a head trauma, she finds herself stuck in the middle of caring for the daughter’s best interest or maintaining a friendship she thought she knew and trusted.

One of the most anticipated books of the year, “The Death of Vivek Oji” is a striking story of a Nigerian family mourning the death of their son, whom they loved but never understood. The heart-wrenching tale of Vivek navigating life through adolescence and adulthood while combating cultural friction, relationships and youth is beautifully written and is sure to move readers in unexpected ways.

Seventeen contributing writers come together to explore the magic that is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest congresswoman ever elected, and her groundbreaking political leadership. From her proud working-class upbringing to her representation of the millennial generation, not to mention her strong feminist mindset, AOC is a force to be reckoned with, and her story is one that will leave you inspired and wanting so much more.

“Migrations” follows the story of Franny Stone, a wanderer who is on a mission to find the world’s last flock of Arctic terns and track their final migration. With the help of Captain Ennis Malone and his crew, the hunt begins. But when Stone’s past traumas, darkest secrets and obsession with pursuing the terns puts them all in harm’s way, she must come to terms with her fears. This page-turner is captivating, enlightening and surprisingly full of hope.

This thrilling novel is about Rachel Krall, a true-crime podcast host who became a viral sensation after setting an innocent man free. When she finds a note on her car window begging for her help in a murder case that happened 20 years ago, she brushes it off to focus on the third season of her podcast covering a small-town rape trial. When connections unexpectedly develop between the two cases, Krall finds herself in charge of righting the town’s wrongs. But at what price?

Historical fiction and mystery unite in “The Lions of Fifth Avenue,” a compelling, thrilling and captivating tale of family heritage, redemption and love. In New York City in 1913, a series of robberies at the New York Public Library unfolds, and ambitious essayist and feminist progressive Laura Lyons finds herself in the thick of it all. Then, 80 years later, her granddaughter Sadie lands her dream job at the library but struggles with her grandmother’s legacy. When another string of robberies occurs, Sadie discovers personal ties from her family’s heritage and uncovers truths tied to the biggest tragedy in the library’s history.

When smog and pollution of an overpopulated metropolis threaten Bea’s 5-year-old daughter’s life, she volunteers them to live in the Wilderness State as part of an experimental group to see if humans can exist in nature without destroying it. This gut-wrenching story of survival, danger, power, control and, most importantly, love is one you won’t want to put down.

This riveting story alternates between World War II in Paris and the 1950s in New York City. Charlotte works in a Parisian book store with her young daughter Vivi while both fight for their lives during the dangerous wartime. Their story of love, resilience, determination and courage showcases just how far a mother and daughter will go to survive.

Based in Los Angeles in 1992 during the Rodney King riots, “The Black Kids” serves as a look into the violent protests that engulfed the city. The story follows Ashley Bennett, a wealthy Black girl from a prominent family, and the way her life changes during the riots, including her friendships, her family relationships and the life she once knew.

This exciting tale takes readers on a sci-fi adventure like no other. In a world where multiverse travel is possible, but travelers can’t visit a world where their counterpart is still alive, Cara is left with only a handful of worlds to live on. After being picked from a wasteland to live in the dystopian and wealthy Earth city named Wiley City, she struggles to find her place. When one of her remaining doppelgängers mysteriously dies, she discovers secrets that connect her past and future — and threaten the entire multiverse. Can she save it all?

When MIT astrophysicist Sara Seager’s husband unexpectedly dies, she’s left navigating her life with her two young boys and feeling completely alone. Known for her research on exoplanets, Seager finds herself on a new kind of search that brings her closer to home. This moving memoir is a tear-jerking story of grief, love, loss and new beginnings that will leave you comforted, hopeful and optimistic all at the same time.

The third in its series, “Bookish and the Beast” is a fairy-tale story that will capture the hearts of book lovers everywhere. When Rosie’s mom passes away, she’s left grieving and feeling completely stuck in her life until she crosses paths with “Starfield” actor, Hollywood royalty and complete jerk Vance Reigns. After a mishap brings them begrudgingly together, they may just find that they’re not so different — or lost — after all.

A No. 1 bestseller in its genre, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” explores how America has been shaped by a hidden caste system. Linking the caste systems of America, India and Nazi Germany, this fascinating book uses stories about real people (like Martin Luther King Jr.), historical research on societal structures and the effects of America’s underlying caste system to propose better and essential ways that America can move forward. This is an absolute must-read for the month.

“A Traveler at the Gates of Wisdom” is a story that spans over 2,000 years. It begins with a father, a mother and two sons, and follows their stories over time as they meet again and again at different places and as different people. Though their paths intertwine and the world changes around them, their destinies are still the same. This thought-provoking and unique tale is just as heartbreaking as it is inspiring.

Ellen, a single mom, and Unity, her widowed best friend, create a summer to-do list to help push them out of their comfort zones and prove to Ellen’s son that they’re living their best lives. With skydiving, dancing until dawn, having sex with a “gorgeous guy” and many more questionable (but exciting) activities to check off, what could possibly go wrong?

This of-the-moment story follows Grace Turner, a young Hollywood actress who disappeared at the height of her fame for an entire year, and her return to life in LA. After being controlled for eight years by her manipulative film director, Turner has nothing to lose and is determined to take back her life. Full of dark secrets and suspense, this darkly funny tale is full of empowerment, courage and vengeance.

Jasmine lands the leading role in a hot new bilingual romantic comedy and hopes that it will overshadow her most recent and very public breakup. Telenovela star Ashton joins the cast with dreams of advancing his Hollywood career. But things don’t get off to a great start between the two actors — that is, until their off-screen rehearsal session gets hot and heavy. This is a perfect end-of-summer love story.

“Three Perfect Liars” is full of suspense, twists and turns — and one book that you won’t be able to put down. This psychological thriller follows three women: Laura, who returns to her job at an advertising agency after maternity leave; Mia, Laura’s temporary fill-in who has no plans of leaving after her return; and Janie, the wife of the agency’s owner who’s hiding her own dark secrets. All three women are caught in a web of lies that’s soon to unravel and sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

