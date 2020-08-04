Nothing says — nay, screams — “adulting” quite like an actual bed. Throughout our lives, we have many iterations of sleeping situations, from cribs and twins to dorm room bunks and maybe even a mattress on the floor in your first post-college pad. But when you’ve reached a certain age, it becomes apparent that a legit bed, one with a headboard and a base and maybe even a footboard, is a must if you want your bedroom to feel grown-up.

While one might presume a piece of furniture with such a large footprint would cost a small fortune, we’re here to tell you that’s blessedly not the case. Mega home e-tailer Wayfair, for example, currently has more than 13,000 bed options that start as low as a hundred bucks. Sorting through that virtual sea of options is daunting, but luckily the website’s devoted consumers log in thousands of reviews daily, opining on the products they love (and don’t love so much!).

Below we’ve rounded up the 14 beds on Wayfair with the most positive reviews and the highest star ratings. From minimalist platform and luxe upholstered options to metal slat and traditional Shaker designs, these are the beds in all sizes that Wayfair consumers are buying like hotcakes year-round. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your master suite or add some luxe refinement to a guest room, one of these fan-favorite beds will surely fit the bill.

Mercury Row Avey Platform Bed (starting at $147.99; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 11,815

Star rating: 4.7

Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Sample review: “Bed is sturdy! Instructions were clear and easy to follow and bonus came with an Allen key ratchet tool, which made the job even faster! The slats are sturdy material (not the cheap wood you get with other companies) and Velcroed on the side to make sure they stay in place and tight along the metal. All the pieces were clearly labeled, including the screws, and washers were already placed on the screws, again super quick putting together. 100% would buy from this manufacturer again.”

If you’re looking for a bed chock-full of clean lines, the Avey is your answer. Made from steel swathed in a black finish, the bed is ultra sturdy and has a full 12 inches of clearance for underneath storage. Most reviewers agreed the bed takes about an hour to assemble.

Ivy Bronx Kirtley Upholstered Standard Bed (starting at $193.99, originally starting at $209.99; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 4,337

Star rating: 4.7

Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen, King and California King

Sample review: “I love this bed! It looks so amazing and was pretty simple to put together. The color is a true navy and the bed is very stable. Very comfortable. Very beautiful. Very high quality. I was shocked because this was not an expensive bed. I would recommend it to anyone.”

We’re going to go ahead and call this bed exactly what it is — a showstopper. Available in navy and light blue, the velvet-esque diamond-tufted bed oozes regal charm. More to know: A box spring is required, and the bed comes with 8 inches of underneath clearance.

Three Posts Mirfield Platform Bed (starting at $175.65, originally starting at $256.33; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 7,663

Star rating: 4.6

Sizes available: Full, Queen and King

Sample review: “I was kinda afraid of buying something like a bed online. Here in Charlottesville, Virginia, we are pretty limited, but I was desperate! Everything came packed and sealed properly. I was shocked at how nice the bed was, especially for the price. The setup was easy, lots of pieces, but if you have assembled Ikea furniture, this is a piece of cake! I would recommend it to everyone!”

Traditional and eye-catching all at once, this steel bed comprises both a headboard and footboard with a curved crest design that is simply beautiful. We love the spindle-style rails and the finial tops marking each leg post.

Mercury Row Alrai Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed (starting at $639.99, originally starting at $899; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 2,551

Star rating: 4.7

Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen, King and California King

Sample review: “After researching this style of bed at retailers for nearly $2,000, we found this nearly identical bed for much less. We were skeptical about the quality due to the price and ordering it online without seeing it, but took the chance and we are thrilled. I was able to put it together in about 45 minutes with a screwdriver and pair of pliers. The headboard and frame are very sturdy for our king bed; the quality looks and feels excellent. This was for our guest room, but I would consider it for our master. I would buy this again in a second!”

OK, OK, so this is one of the two beds on our list that doesn’t fall below $400. But considering that it’s practically custom given its 20 upholstery colorways, we just had to include it. Plus, we’ve never met a wingback bed that we haven’t swooned over! Understatedly upscale, the Alrai would look equally at home in a New York City penthouse as a suburban guest room. More to know: A box spring is required.

Grain Wood Furniture Montauk Solid Wood Bed (starting at $395.66, originally starting at $499.99; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 5,332

Star rating: 4.7

Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Sample review: “Shocking how solid this bed is. It actually is a solid all-hardwood bed, not a particle board, nor MDF, nor engineered wood with veneer. What else is shocking is it looked just like what it looks online (that’s very rare). This bed was so easy to assemble, it took us just a few minutes. Packaging was awesome, haven’t been this satisfied with anything we have bought as much as we have been with this particular bed. I wish they would make a lot more products in modern and rustic styles. I would go out of my way to buy their products and make it work in our design.”

As its name suggests, this bed would be right at home in Montauk, but given its rustic farmhouse vibe, we think it will look equally as stately in your house, wherever that may be. Available in five stains, the bed is crafted from solid pinewood and features lots of distressed details, making it look like you commissioned it from a local artisan.

Greyleigh Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Standard Bed (starting at $139.99, originally starting at $161.99; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 14,020

Star rating: 4.7

Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Sample review: “This bed was easy to put together and looks way more expensive than it is. I’m really pleased with the quality and sturdiness of it. Very happy with my purchase.”

We’re going to call this bed “traditional glam,” because that’s just what it is. Mixing old-school details like shiny nailhead trim and button tufting with modern, clean lines and colors (it’s available in gray, beige and navy), the bed will be perfect for anyone who’s preferred aesthetic mixes old and new. More to know: A box spring is required, and reviewers noted a low-profile option will allow you to see more of the headboard.

Novogratz Bushwick Platform Bed (starting at $174.46, originally starting at $269; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 11,885

Star rating: 4.6

Sizes available: Full, Queen and King

Sample review: “Love the look for this modern yet classic frame. Lightweight but sturdy. As a platform bed, you don’t need a box spring, and the frame gives you the option to have a lower (6-inch) and higher (11-inch) base height. Assembly is very easy. It took me (petite female) 60 minutes to build with no additional help.”

Available in five finishes — white, black, gold, gray and light blue — this metal slat platform bed from design gurus Cortney and Robert Novogratz is an incredible deal with even the king size coming in at $200. We love the finial design details on the headboard and footboard, and the clean, modern feel of the bed.

Zipcode Design Colby Tufted Upholstered Bed (starting at $236.11, originally starting at $287.15; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 16,643

Star rating: 4.8

Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Sample review: “This bed is so well made. I put it together myself and it was pretty seamless. It is comparable to many beds that I have seen from more expensive manufacturers like West Elm and Room & Board. Very comfortable and no box spring needed, which makes it very sleek. Headboard is very plush.”

Sleek and stylish, this upholstered bed sits atop slightly tapered legs, giving off a modern silhouette. We love the channel-tufted headboard and the fact that it doesn’t require a box spring.

Zipcode Design Pomfret Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed (starting at $121.24, originally starting at $357.50; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 8,153

Star rating: 4.6

Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Sample review: “Very high-quality frame for the price. I also received it about three days after placing the order, so shipping was extremely fast. It took me about one hour to assemble the bed. Overall it wasn’t too difficult to put together. I have a low-profile box spring and I think it’s 100% necessary to have one with this bed. Really liked that you can set the headboard at one of two heights.”

Pretty enough to elevate your master suite but also functional enough to service your guest room, the Pomfret upholstered bed is pretty much guaranteed to look gorgeous wherever it lands. Available in four hues — dark gray, denim blue, beige and light gray — the bed will align perfectly with the farmhouse-style design aesthetic that is so hot right now. More to know: With just 2.75 inches of under-bed clearance, storage isn’t an option.

Andover Mills Matheney Platform Bed (starting at $127.68, originally starting at $193.50; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 24,372

Star rating: 4.6

Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Sample review: “Beautiful bed. [My] 14-year-old daughter assembled this all by herself. Doesn’t creek and is perfect for a memory foam mattress without a box spring.”

This stylish metal bed comes in four finishes — black, white, bronze and gold — which gives you a whole lot of options for your room’s decor. Want something sedate that blends with the details you already have? Go with the black or bronze. Looking for something that makes a big splash? Gold is the answer.

Willa Arlo Interiors Alcantara Diamond Tufted Upholstered Standard Bed (starting at $619.99, originally starting at $1,124.99; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 1,942

Star rating: 4.7

Sizes available: Full, Queen, King and California King

Sample review: “The bed is absolutely gorgeous! I’m so in love with it! Looks so modern, I get compliments on it all the time!”

Like something you’d find in a fancy hotel, this luxe upholstered bed will immediately up the glam factor in your room. Available in 11 velvety colors — from canary yellow to a muted cocoa — the bed features hand-finished diamond tufting and a wingback headboard, both of which lend to the stately aesthetic that is deserving of its higher price point. More to know: It requires a box spring.

Hashtag Home Mendez Upholstered Panel Standard Bed (starting at $138.49, originally starting at $243.50; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 5,112

Star rating: 4.6

Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Sample review: “I am really impressed with this bed frame for the price. Seems solid and sturdy and decently made. Had no issues with assembly and it went fairly quickly. Yes, it does need a box spring (which makes the mattress overhang the end slightly when it sits above where the upholstered headboard starts, but no big deal). Alternatively, you could use a solid surface under a mattress like a sheet of plywood to keep it low profile and allow your mattress not to fall between the metal bars. Very happy with this bed. What a great deal.”

Contemporary and crisp, this ultra modern bed is also as simple as can be, with a panel headboard and a streamlined frame. Mendez comes in three broody hues and is practically begging to belong in a bachelor pad. More to know: It requires a box spring, though multiple reviewers opted to instead place plywood onto the frame for the mattress to rest upon.

Zipcode Design Leonard Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed (starting at $209.99, originally starting at $237.80; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 8,022

Star rating: 4.8

Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen and King

Sample review: “Honestly, one of the easiest products I’ve ever put together. I was able to open the packaging, carry it up three flights of stairs and assemble it all by myself within an hour. Such amazing quality, and is true-to-size. The best part is that it doesn’t require a box spring — before you ask, no, you cannot feel the wooden boards across the bottom (yes, they are wooden, not metal — but still very sturdy).”

Akin to something you’d find in a lavish Hamptons home, this upholstered stunner has a linen-like texture that, up close, feels utterly luxurious. Tufted with buttons, the bed is streamlined and beachy, thanks to its light cream hue. More to know: With only 6 inches of underneath clearance, you can have low-profile storage options.

Grain Wood Furniture Shaker Platform Bed (starting at $336.21, originally starting at $380.04; wayfair.com)

Number of reviews: 3,143

Star rating: 4.7

Sizes available: Twin, Full and Queen

Sample review: “The bed looks fantastic, smells good (like actual wood!) and supports my 11.5-inch memory foam mattress very well. This bed also sits up high enough to store under the bed boxes (mine are 7.5 inches tall and fit easily) if that is your wish.”

Made of 100% pine — sourced from renewable forests! — this Shaker-style bed is the perfect mix of modern and traditional design. Available in espresso, cherry and walnut stains, the bed is solid and sturdy, with reviewers saying it takes about two hours to assemble.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.