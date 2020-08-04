President Mnangagwa defiant as citizens protest violations using #Zimbabweanlivesmatter

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to "flush out bad apples" trying to divide the country as pressure mounts on the government to stop human rights violations.

In a defiant speech on Tuesday, Mnangagwa, who has come under global pressure to stop the arrest, torture and abduction of opposition activists , accused foreign forces of attempting to destabilize the southern African nation.

"Those who promote hate will never win," said the 77-year-old leader in a surprise address, broadcast live on state-owned television.

"The bad apples that have attempted to divide our people and to weaken our systems will be flushed out, Good shall triumph over evil

"My administration has faced many hurdles since its inauguration and these include the divisive elements of some opposition elements, the illegal economic sanctions, cyclones, drought and most recently the deadly COVID 19 pandemic. We will defeat the attack and bleeding on our economy," he added.