Baby elephant dies 27 days after his birth at St. Louis Zoo

(CNN) A baby Asian elephant named Avi has died after struggling with health problems since the day he was born.

The male calf lived for only 27 days and had developmental impairments limiting his ability to feed,the St. Louis Zoo said in statement Sunday.

He was euthanized and "passed away peacefully" Sunday morning, according to the zoo.

The calf was near his mother, Rani, since he was born on July 6 and, after weeks of life support measures by the Elephant Care Team, his health deteriorated rapidly over the weekend.

"Everyone here is just devastated right now," Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., CEO of the St. Louis Zoo said in a statement. "Our team of professional elephant care experts did everything possible to help improve the calf's health. Unfortunately, in the end, it just wasn't enough as his health complications were too severe."

