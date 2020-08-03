A second Houston firefighter has died of coronavirus

(CNN) Another Houston firefighter has died due to complications from Covid-19.

The Houston Fire Department announced on Monday that Gerado "Jerry" Pacheco, a firefighter paramedic, passed away after battling the virus. He was 50.

"The Houston Fire Department is saddened to report Firefighter Paramedic Gerado 'Jerry' Pacheco, 50, died this morning, August 3, 2020, after battling Coronavirus / COVID-19," the department said in a statement

Pacheco's son Justin is also a firefighter with the department, according to the statement.

Pacheco joined the department in January 2004 and most recently had been assigned to the Kingwood area in northeast Houston, according to the department.

