Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for Covid-19, the team announced in a statement Sunday.

Pederson is "asymptomatic and doing well," the Eagles' statement read. He is in self-quarantine and in communication with the team's medical staff.

"Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility," the statement read.

Dr. Myron Rolle , a third-year neurosurgeon resident at Massachusetts General Hospital and former NFL safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, told CNN more time is needed before players, teams or fans return to stadiums.

