Illinois community leaders want to abolish history lessons in schools

(CNN) An Illinois lawmaker and community leaders are calling for the immediate removal of history books and suspension of history lessons in their school districts because they say current materials and lesson plans "lead to white privilege and a racist society."

State Rep. LaShawn K. Ford joined a group of Evanston leaders Sunday to ask the state to cease its current history lessons, saying current history books and curriculum practices "unfairly communicate our history" and "overlook the contributions by Women and members of the Black, Jewish, LGBTQ communities and other groups," Ford said in a statement to CNN.

"Until a suitable alternative is developed, we should instead devote greater attention toward civics and ensuring students understand our democratic processes and how they can be involved," he said. "I'm also alarmed that people continue to display symbols of hate, such as the recent display of the Confederate flag in Evanston."

The call to action isn't new for Ford and community leaders. It's an ongoing initiative that started in February when Ford helped introduce HB 4954 , which calls for amending the school code to include commemorative holidays to observe the principles of non-violence and human and civil rights.

Meleika Gardner, a board member at We Will, an organization fighting for women and children's rights in local legislation, created an amendment to Ford's bill to add a school code making the study of the American civil rights movement, pre-enslavement history and additional areas of study to the Black History portion of the curriculum mandatory rather than an elective, she told CNN.

Read More