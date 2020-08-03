260 employees in Georgia school district have tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed

(CNN) Georgia's largest school district has confirmed that around 260 employees have either tested positive for Covid-19 or have been exposed.

The situation in Gwinnett is fluid, GCPS spokeswoman Sloan Roach told CNN in an email Sunday evening.

"As of last Thursday, we had approximately 260 employees who had been excluded from work due to a positive case or contact with a case," Roach said. "This number is fluid as we continue to have new reports and others who are returning to work," she added.

The district -- which is in the metro Atlanta area and is the largest in the school system in the state -- is set to reopen with online learning on August 12.