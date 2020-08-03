A missing teen in Washington was found alive in the woods 9 days after she went missing

(CNN) A Washington teenager that disappeared for nine days was found alive in the woods over the weekend, her mother and authorities confirmed to CNN.

Gia Fuda, 18, was found on Saturday off of Highway 2, east of the town of Skykomish, which is a town about a 70-mile drive east of Seattle, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Her mother, Kristin Fuda, told CNN she last saw her daughter on the morning of July 24. When Gia didn't respond to text messages and phone calls that evening, her parents filed a missing persons report with KCSO.

A missing persons report was filed after Gia Fuda's parents could not contact her.

Gia was also captured in surveillance camera footage from a coffee shop near the town of Index on the morning of July 24. Authorities were eventually able to locate her car nearby, where they discovered that her car had run out of gas.

