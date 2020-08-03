Michigan state senator critical of state shutdown tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) Michigan State Sen. Tom Barrett, an impassioned critic of the governor's pandemic orders, announced Sunday that he has contracted coronavirus.

Barrett, who is still an active part-time helicopter pilot in the Michigan Army National Guard, received the positive result during a routine screening before an upcoming training event, according to a press release from his office.

The Republican lawmaker said that he does not have any "significant symptoms" and will self-isolate.

"I have done my best to make contact with those I have been around in the past couple weeks so that they may also seek medical advice," Barrett said. "I look forward to resuming my normal work schedule as quickly as possible."

Barrett has accused Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, of greatly overstepping her powers, and sponsored a bill limiting her emergency powers.