Israel Folau remains standing as other players take a knee on Super League's return

(CNN) Rugby league star Israel Folau's decision not to take a knee before a game should be respected as a "personal choice," says Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara.

Folau, who returned to rugby league last year after being sacked by Rugby Australia for a homophobic social media post, chose not to take a knee alongside his teammates and St Helens players on Sunday.

Across a number of competitions, including the Premier League Formula One and the NBA, athletes have knelt to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement and to highlight racial injustice.

"As a group of players and coaching staff, we spoke about it in depth and as a club we are completely against racism and all for equal opportunity," McNamara told reporters.

"But there were some players and staff who made the decision not to take the knee.