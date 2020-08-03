Strength training with free weights: How to reboot your workout routine

Join Dana Santas for a seven-part series to learn how to reboot your workout routine — and stick with it. Here's Part III.

(CNN) In Part I of this seven-part series, we started our fitness journey by learning how to strengthen the mind-body connection and practice breathing to create good posture. In Part II, we learned how to master fundamental movements in all planes of motion.

Building off that foundation, we're now ready to get stronger. Here I'll cover how to effectively use free weights for strength training. Even if you've never lifted weights before, I've designed the workout below to safely get you going.

Two of the most compelling benefits of weight training are its ability to help us lose weight and maintain a healthy body composition. When we increase the body's muscle mass, we increase overall metabolic rate, which results in more calories burned throughout the day, not just during exercise.

Despite the science behind strength training's benefits, many women avoid lifting weights because they think they'll get bulky. As both a woman who lifts weights regularly and a strength and conditioning coach, let me be clear: That's a myth! Women don't naturally produce enough testosterone to build voluminous, masculine muscles.

In fact, rather than having a negative impact on women's body image, strength training has repeatedly been shown in studies to en