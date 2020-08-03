Your hair knows what you eat, study finds

(CNN) You are what you eat, so the saying goes. But few people would suspect that dietary choices are reflected, inch by inch, in the hair growing on your head.

Your mop can potentially shed light on whether you prefer veggie burgers or cheeseburgers, a new study has suggested.

Researchers from the University of Utah collected discarded hair from barbers and hair salons from 65 cities across the United States. From the chemical traces in the cuttings the scientists found that American diets are dominated by animal-derived protein like meat and dairy.

This type of hair analysis could be a useful tool to assess a community's dietary patterns and health risks, the researchers said.

"The takeaway here is that we can potentially identify regional, national, and temporal patterns of dietary habits with this approach," James Ehleringer, lead author of the study and distinguished professor at the University of Utah's School of Biological Sciences, said in an email.

