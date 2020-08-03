(CNN) Experiencing adversity early in life is likely to make children reach puberty more quickly, increase cellular aging and alter brain development.

That's according to a new meta-review of dozens of studies published in Psychological Bulletin, a journal of the American Psychological Association.

And as the nation confronts a legacy of systemic racism and inequality, there is a need to empower pediatricians to recognize these adverse impacts early and help guide children's development earlier. That's key to reducing known health disparities among African Americans, who are at higher risk for conditions such as depression, heart disease and diabetes, the study's authors said.

"This study shows the effects that systemic exposure to violence has on children," said senior author Katie McLaughlin, an associate professor of psychology at Harvard University and director of the school's Stress & Development Lab.

She noted that making an effort to provide more stable home environments for kids as they grow up can dramatically reduce the strain on our public health system decades later, when accelerated aging processes can lead to full-blown diseases.

