90-minute tests that detect Covid-19 and other viruses to be rolled out in UK

(CNN) The British government has procured "millions" of two separate coronavirus tests that can detect not only coronavirus but several other viruses common in autumn, winter and spring, the UK's Department of Health said Monday.

The tests will be rolled out in hospitals, care homes and labs across the UK from next week.

"We're using the most innovative technologies available to tackle coronavirus. Millions of new rapid coronavirus tests will provide on-the-spot results in under 90 minutes, helping us to break chains of transmission quickly," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement.

Pandemic experts have said it would be useful to be able to differentiate among the various flu-like illnesses that circulate in winter months, and quick detection of any of them can help get patients isolated and onto whatever treatment is available.

The department has said that the tests "will hugely increase testing capacity ahead of winter, delivering fast results that will help to break chains of transmission quickly."

Read More