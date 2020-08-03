Madrid (CNN) Spain's former king, Juan Carlos I, who steered the nation from dictatorship to democracy, says he's moving abroad amidst scrutiny of his alleged financial dealings.

In a letter to his son, King Felipe VI, Juan Carlos, wrote that he was making the decision "in the face of the public repercussion that certain past events of my private life are generating."

Spanish and international media have reported on the alleged financial dealings of the former King, now 82, even before he abdicated in 2014, and on the efforts of his son to distance himself from his father.

"A year ago, I expressed my will and desire to stop performing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction to perform the best service to the Spanish people, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain," Juan Carlos added.

"A decision I make with sadness, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown," the letter, published by the royal household, continued.

Read More