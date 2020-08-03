John Hume, architect of Good Friday Agreement and Nobel Laureate, dies at 83

(CNN) Northern Irish Nobel Laureate John Hume, one of the driving forces behind the Good Friday Agreement which brought decades of deadly sectarian violence across Ireland to an end, died Sunday at the age of 83.

The Northern Irish Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), which Hume helped to found, announced his death in a statement published Monday.

"Nobel Laureate and former SDLP Leader John Hume passed away last night," reads the statement. "We all live in the Ireland he imagined -- at peace and free to decide our own destiny. Thank you, John."

'I never thought in terms of being a leader. I thought very simply in terms of helping people'.



Hume was one of the architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement , which ended the violent conflict in Northern Ireland by bringing unionists and Irish republicans into a power-sharing government.

Later that year he and David Trimble, of the Ulster Unionist Party, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their work "to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland," according to the Nobel committee

