There’s nothing like an in-person Target run to get your fix of fun and useful things you didn’t realize you needed as you peruse the aisles for the items you sought out to buy in the first place. And while many states are slowly reopening, perhaps you want to make things simpler on yourself by getting your Target shopping done online.

Next time you’re filling up your virtual shopping cart with the essentials, you might want to consider dropping in one of the products below before you check out — they’re all items our editors have used, adore and recommend, starting at just $6. (And if you’re looking for even more ideas, you can find some additional Target items we think you’ll love here.) Happy shopping!

Threshold Decorative Coiled Rope Square Base Tapered Basket ($12.99; target.com)

I recently moved in with my girlfriend and I truly never realized how many random knickknacks I own solely due to their sentimental value. From books and bobbleheads to train tickets and little toys, I have a lot of useless crap. I love this basket because I can hide it all away in a cute and neat little package. It comes in multiple sizes too, so we have three or four scattered throughout our apartment to store all our odds and ends. — Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

Kristin Ess Soft Shine Beach Wave Spray ($14; target.com)

I love almost all of the Kristin Ess products I’ve tried from Target, but this beach wave spray is my absolute favorite. I haven’t heat-styled my hair in months, and thanks to this product, I really don’t have to. I use it as a last step after a few other beach wave spray/foam products each day, and I love that it gives my hair texture and dimension without being overly sticky or stiff. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Goodfellow & Co Cream Puffy Eye Reduction Facial Moisturizer ($7.99; target.com)

I’ve loved Target’s men’s clothing and grooming product line, Goodfellow & Co, since it launched in 2017, and this eye cream is an effective and inexpensive product for guys looking to get into a regular skin care routine. First browsing skin care options for myself, I was a little intimidated and overwhelmed with the breadth of options (and prices) of what I was seeing, so being able to grab this $8 bottle while running my usual errands has been a game changer. — Daniel Toy, copy editor

Opalhouse Floral Wall Hook Light Gold ($19.99; target.com)

In times before these, you’d have hooks by your door to hold things like your keys and purse. But now you always need to grab a few more essentials before leaving the house. Namely, a face mask, face shield, hand sanitizer and maybe even some gloves. That’s why I knew I needed this set of hooks when I saw it. I just moved into a new place, so I’m devoted to the idea that everything that I bring in has to bring me joy. With its pretty gold butterfly and flower detailing, this does the job. It also surprisingly holds the weight of my extremely heavy tote bags, various masks and even my little bag of hand sanitizers that I always keep close. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

mDesign Slim Plastic Kitchen Pantry Cabinet Food Storage Bins, 2-Pack ($22.99; target.com)

Organizing the pantry became a top priority when we started cooking every meal at home each day. A New York City apartment kitchen is not designed for what we’ve been putting it through, so keeping it hyper organized became essential to avoid both multiple trips to the grocery store each week and unmanageable storage overflow. These bins let me put more in each section of the cabinet without risking an avalanche when I go for that bag of lentils in the back. — Dana Holmes, editor

Threshold Tile Soap Pump ($9.99; target.com)

Simply swapping out branded soap pumps from your local drugstore or grocery store with a neutral, minimalistic soap dispenser can make a huge difference in your bathroom and kitchen decor. And I love this soap dispenser so much, in fact, I bought one for both rooms. I think the tile motif is cute and classic, and it looks more expensive than its paltry price tag may suggest. I’ve had these for two years now and I’ve never had any issues with them getting clogged or otherwise. (They’re also a chic way to dispense lotion.) — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Goodfellow & Co Men’s Crew Neck Tee ($6; target.com)

If you’re not the type to fork over $40-plus for a basic tee, then this T-shirt should fit the bill. It’s incredibly soft, has a fitted (but not skintight) fit and holds up in the wash — and for its $6 price tag, you can add multiple pops of color to your wardrobe for the price of what most single tees cost these days. — Scott Simone, deputy editor

Anker 10-Foot Powerline Lightning Cable ($14.99; target.com)

I feel like I’ve spent half my adult life lying in bed looking at my phone in a weird position because my charger just doesn’t reach far enough. This Lightning cable has completely eliminated that pattern, and it charges my phone faster than the cord my iPhone came with. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Made By Design 1.5-Inch Mattress Topper (starting at $40; target.com)

I am a terrible sleeper, and the stress of adapting to this new normal was making it even harder to get a good night’s rest. It doesn’t help that my mattress is also well past its prime. Rather than shell out a big lump of cash for a new mattress during these uncertain times, I opted for this topper to tide me over. It has been worth its weight in gold. While it did smell a little weird straight out of the package, it has significantly improved my sleep and peace of mind, so I’m willing to look past the initial odor. — Dana Holmes, editor

Threshold 9-Ounce Rose and Cedar Crackling Wooden Wick Candle ($11.99; target.com)

These Target-branded candles are the most perfect budget-friendly, non-invasive-smelling candles I have ever found. First off, the packaging is really pretty and fits my home aesthetic, and they come in different sizes, which is great. What is most impressive is the scent throw that these candles have. The scents alone are AMAZING! Pungent yet gentle and nonintrusive (as opposed to heavy, smelly candles that are overbearing and where the scent can tend to sit in your throat); I typically only expect to find this quality of scent throw from luxury candles or boutique candle small businesses.

I love the rose and cedar scent, and also enjoy these citrus peony and lavender linen Threshold candles; I now feel so comfortable with this brand that I will literally try any candle they come out with because they know how to mix the scents so incredibly well. They last a long time, and even when they’re at the end and you can’t burn them anymore, if there is wax left in there you can still use them as a room freshener because the scent continues to release from the non-burning wax. And since they’re soy-blend candles, I feel comforted knowing that I’m not releasing toxic smoke into my living space. — Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

Threshold 400-Thread-Count Solid Performance Sheet Set (starting at $22.39, originally starting at $30; target.com)

Room Essentials Solid Microfiber Decorative Bed Set (starting at $44.99; target.com)

These 100% cotton bedsheets and this cozy comforter are both so soft — and always make bedtime a luxurious experience. The sheets are available in twin/twin XL through California king size and come in 10 lovely muted colors; the comforter is available in three sizes and six colors and includes a comforter, sham, throw and cute fuzzy pillow, making it a really great value for its price. — Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator

Sun Squad Cat Scratcher House ($14.99; target.com)

If you have a cat, I have one question for you: Why don’t you have one of these already?! As soon as this scratcher house arrived — as its name suggests, it’s a cardboard cat house with a scratcher-pad base — my senior cat went ahead and basically made this his new bed. Target seems to change out the design of this product seasonally, which is a cute twist (I bought mine earlier in the summer and it has a “beach house” theme), and the Sun Squad line is chock-full of other fun items you probably didn’t realize you needed but will want in your home ASAP. — Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Heyday Triangle Clip Cable Management, 6-Pack ($9.99; target.com)

I have a lot of cables and constantly need to charge devices, and so a key part of the method to my madness are cable clips. I’ve tested a ton of them, and nothing is more aggravating than when one just pops off. But this six-pack of triangle-shaped clips from Heyday at Target hasn’t gotten unstuck as of yet. — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

