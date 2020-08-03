Whether you’re after an office chair that’s actually comfortable to work in or a new ottoman to put your feet up on for a movie night, AllModern’s August Clearance Sale is a one-stop shop for modern furniture, decor and more at super discounted prices.

Read on for some of our favorite picks from the sale — it goes through August 10, though different furniture sale categories end sooner — and shop before your desired home upgrades are gone.

Southbridge Acacia Wood Storage Bench ($315, originally $439.99; allmodern.com)

Southbridge Acacia Wood Storage Bench

If spending time at home has resulted in a little more clutter than usual, a storage bench can help restore a calm vibe and walkable floors to bedrooms, entryways, living rooms and basements.

Thibault 4-Piece Sofa Seating Group With Cushions ($1,800, originally $4,520; allmodern.com)

Thibault 4-Piece Sofa Seating Group With Cushions

This well-cushioned patio set is super easy to assemble and ready to go in no time for an evening pitcher of sangria outdoors or an al fresco work-from-home session.

Teo Solid Wood Dining Chair, Set of 2 ($163, originally $402.18; allmodern.com)

Teo Solid Wood Dining Chair, Set of 2

These rubberwood dining chairs are versatile enough to go with practically any style of dining room and table, from Scandi to farmhouse. Bonus: They push right up to the table to save space too.

Ariella Modern and Contemporary Distressed Accent Mirror ($145, originally $192; allmodern.com)

Ariella Modern and Contemporary Distressed Accent Mirror

The trick you hear about hanging a mirror to give the illusion of more space really does work, so this modern piece would look great in a cramped space. Plus, a stylish mirror like this is cheaper — and way less stressful — than getting a new apartment.

Lorena 84-Inch Arched Floor Lamp ($205, originally $446; allmodern.com)

Lorena 84-Inch Arched Floor Lamp

This classic design is still very 2020, thanks to a black marble base and an antique brass-finished iron arm that arches high enough to be out of the way of those seated on the sofa. (It even comes ready to go with a lightbulb.)

Aramazt Étagère Bookcase ($440, originally $599; allmodern.com)

Aramazt Étagère Bookcase

A minimalist étagère like this is perfect for storing your personal library (and it makes for an attractive background on Zoom calls too), or if you’re trying to divide your studio flat into more defined sleeping and living spaces.

Hafford Cocktail Ottoman ($300, originally $586.25; allmodern.com)

Hafford Cocktail Ottoman

With soft rounded edges and plenty of cushioning for tired feet to rest on after a long day, this ottoman is built to endure regular, daily use, and it’s comfy enough to work great as extra seating.

For more great AllModern deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed prices at the time of publication.