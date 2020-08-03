Adidas’ best selling Ultraboost running shoes are well-loved for a reason: Since 2015, when they first debuted, they’ve become known for their incredible cushioning, bounce, traction (that Continental tread won’t let you down) and sock-like fit that does wonders for eliminating the dreaded heel rub. The uppers are also made from a flexible, breathable knit that moves with your foot as you run, which keeps things comfortable mile after mile. And now through August 5, a variety of Ultraboosts are 30% off.

This sale includes this year’s version of the shoe, as well as last year’s and seasonal models built for summer, too. There’s just one catch: The deal is only for members of Adidas’ Creators Club, which is thankfully free to sign up for. Once you’re all signed up and logged in (it doesn’t take long), just find your faves from the Ultraboost sale page and enter the code BOOST30 at checkout to score the discount.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale. Check them out below.

Ultraboost 20 Shoes ($126, originally $180; adidas.com)

Supportive and ready to go the distance with you — whether that’s around the block or a full-on marathon — this year’s version of men’s Ultraboosts have an upper knit made with Primeblue, a recycled material constructed out of a minimum of 78% recycled material including Parley Ocean Plastic.

Ultraboost DNA Shoes ($126, originally $180; adidas.com)

The DNA version of the Ultraboosts takes the running shoe out and about with a more street-ready look than the standard version, thanks to a sleek silhouette that still keeps all the best parts of the sneaker.

Ultraboost S&L Shoes ($126, originally $180; adidas.com)

A twist on the design of your standard beloved Ultraboost, the S&L version is still designed for everyday running. It just incorporates a leather and suede upper instead of the Ultraboosts’ usual knit.

Primeblue Ultraboost 20 Shoes ($126, originally $180; adidas.com)

These Ultraboosts incorporate the shoes’ famous Primeknit upper, which wraps the foot to support and move with it when you’re hitting your stride. But these have the superpower of being made from Parley Ocean Plastic, which is taken from beaches before it hits the ocean. Plus, we have a soft spot for the ‘90s colorblocking on this style.

Ultraboost 20 Shoes ($126, originally $180; adidas.com)

All the best parts of Adidas’ wildly popular Ultraboosts with a big dose of pink for a pop of color. The heels are built to support the Achilles tendon’s natural movement, and the upper has been designed from motion-capture technology to support your feet as they move.

Ultraboost Summer.RDY Shoes ($126, originally $180, adidas.com)

Made for running in hot summer weather and warm climates, these Ultraboosts are extra breathable to keep you going mile after mile with the airy breeze circulating.

Ultraboost Summer.RDY Shoes ($95.30, originally $160; adidas.com)

If sports or jogging make up a big part of your kid’s summer days, these Ultraboosts are built to keep them cool and comfortable in the heat. They’re made with a midsole that promotes energy return and a breathable body so feet stay cool.

Ultraboost 20 Shoes ($47.60, originally $75; adidas.com)

No one’s too young for well-cushioned, supportive shoes, and these toddler-sized Ultraboosts scale the grown-up version of the shoe down for little feet. They’re designed for energy return, and the shoe’s famously comfortable sock-like upper won’t rub against tender skin.

Ultraboost 20 Shoes ($112, originally $160; adidas.com)

This year’s take on the Ultraboosts for kids is also included in the sale, and it’s hard not to find these fiery coral kicks eye-catching (the black-and-white heel detail is pretty cool, too). They don’t just look good, but they have all the benefits you love from Ultraboosts, including cushioning and plenty of support.

