South African retail giant ShopRite says it is pulling out of Nigeria after 15 years

(CNN) South Africa's supermarket retailer, ShopRite, has announced plans to exit Africa's biggest economy, Nigeria, 15 years after it opened in the West African country.

In a statement released Monday, the company said it is re-evaluating its operating model and has been approached by many investors willing to take over its Nigerian stores.

It added that it has decided to initiate a formal process to consider the sale of all or a majority stake in its retail supermarkets in the country.

"Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited may be classified as a discontinued operation when ShopRite reports its results for the year. Any further updates will be provided to the market at the appropriate time," read the statement.

CNN contacted ShopRite but the company declined to comment beyond the content of the statement.