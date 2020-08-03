Boko Haram grenade attack kills 15 in north Cameroon

(CNN) A grenade exploded in a camp for internally displaced people (IDP) killing 15 and wounding five in an attack on Sunday morning, a an army official told CNN.

The incident happened in Nguetchewe village in Cameroon's far north region, near the country's border with Nigeria, and was carried out by suspected Boko Haram militants, the official said.

The militants crossed from neighboring Nigeria around midnight and stormed an IDP camp, throwing a grenade in a group,killing 13 people instantly, according to Medjeweh Boukar, an army major.

"13 persons died on the spot and two died in the hospital and my convoy is now taking the bodies to the village," Major Boukar told CNN after the incident.

Major Boukar said Cameroon's soldiers are investigating the attack.