A south Georgia prison was put on lockdown after 2 staff and 3 inmates were injured

(CNN) A south Georgia prison was put on lockdown early Sunday morning after two staff members and three inmates were injured in a "disturbance caused by inmates," according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

"The cause of the disturbance is unknown at this time," she said.

The two staff and three inmates all suffered "minor non life-threatening injuries," according to Heath's statement.

The incident initially occurred around 10:45 p.m. ET Saturday night, she said. The prison was subsequently locked down around 1 a.m. Officers used "non-lethal ammunition, and the incident was brought under control," Heath said.

Read More