A south Georgia prison was put on lockdown after 2 staff and 3 inmates were injured

(CNN) A south Georgia prison was put on lockdown early Sunday morning after two staff members and three inmates were injured in a "disturbance caused by inmates," according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The so-called disturbance at Ware State Prison in Waycross, Georgia, is currently under investigation by the GDC, spokeswoman Joan Heath said in a statement Sunday.

"The cause of the disturbance is unknown at this time," she said.

The two staff and three inmates all suffered "minor non life-threatening injuries," according to Heath's statement.

The incident initially occurred around 10:45 p.m. ET Saturday night, she said. The prison was subsequently locked down around 1 a.m. Officers used "non-lethal ammunition, and the incident was brought under control," Heath said.

