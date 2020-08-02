An adopted 14-year-old girl is helping senior dogs find a forever home just like she did

(CNN) A 14-year-old girl has raised $14,000 for senior dogs who have been left behind with the goal of helping them find a forever home like she did when she was adopted.

Meena Kumar at nine months old was found abandoned in a basket on a college campus in Pune, India. After spending a year in an orphanage, she was adopted by a couple in Mumbai and brought to San Jose, California.

In Mumbai, Meena would watch over a litter of puppies at her home. When she came to the United States, almost every weekend included a trip to the Humane Society or to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

Meena Kumar pet sits in her home to raise money for Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.

Muttville is a cage-free dog rescue that gives senior dogs a "second chance at life," according to their website. The organization rescues about 1,000 dogs per year and runs mostly with the help of volunteers.

Meena first heard of the rescue from a neighbor whose dog had been adopted from Muttville. The neighbor shared stories of how senior dogs are often left behind in shelters. With tender love and care, those dogs can make great companions.

